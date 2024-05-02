TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 106.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 407,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,194. The firm has a market cap of $350.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPVG. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

