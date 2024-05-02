Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lifted by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $66,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 342.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,296,000 after buying an additional 1,955,448 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 45.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after buying an additional 1,141,944 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 1,015,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,155.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,054,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after buying an additional 970,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,608,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,110. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.