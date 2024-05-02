Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,697,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 146,033 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 754,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 50,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of TPC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 253,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

