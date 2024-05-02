Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $4.24 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.24 billion and approximately $139.61 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $7.08 or 0.00011985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00136068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,924,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,924,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.94445647 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1004 active market(s) with $175,280,599.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

