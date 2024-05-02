United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.28. The stock had a trading volume of 541,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.00.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $847,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $847,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,190 shares of company stock worth $32,643,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

