UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,872,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,512,500,000 after buying an additional 95,697 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $489.91. 1,153,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.21.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

