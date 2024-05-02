Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Unum Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Unum Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 471,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,672. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

