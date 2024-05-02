Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

UE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $18.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 59.60%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $448,187.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.