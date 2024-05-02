USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Daniel A. Macuga Sells 3,791 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of USNA stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.10. 105,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,319. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $906.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $297,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
