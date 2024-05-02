Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.70

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 439213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Utz Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares in the company, valued at $63,299,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 175,956 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 208,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

