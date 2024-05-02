Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

VAL traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $65.84. 750,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Valaris has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Valaris will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Valaris by 13.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 255,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,436,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Valaris by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Valaris by 11.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,704,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,792,000 after acquiring an additional 172,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

