Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,732,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,172,000 after buying an additional 129,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 274,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 86,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 659,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.11. 18,096,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,107. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.