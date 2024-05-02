Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.18

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 3753515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

