Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $225.51. 83,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,806. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.