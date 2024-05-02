Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Increased by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.63. 607,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,114. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

