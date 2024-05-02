Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

