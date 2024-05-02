Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,795. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.01 and a 200 day moving average of $238.73. The stock has a market cap of $375.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

