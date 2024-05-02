Velas Price Hits $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $40.65 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00057064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00022760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,585,558,520 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.