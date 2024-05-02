Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 0.3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.70 and last traded at $95.13. Approximately 3,096,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,162,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock worth $306,451,347 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 77,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

