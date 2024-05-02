Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 2.1%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.41 and last traded at $74.85. Approximately 661,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,469,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.