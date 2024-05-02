Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.49. 2,728,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.91.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after buying an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,691,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,047,000 after buying an additional 800,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

