Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Position Increased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 157,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEIX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $24.62.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

