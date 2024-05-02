Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 6.9% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

