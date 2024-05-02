Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 85,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,580. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $933.93 million, a PE ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

