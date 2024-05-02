Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.35. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

