Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barrick Gold (ABX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE: ABX) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2024 – Barrick Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

4/22/2024 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$32.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Barrick Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from C$20.70 to C$25.00.

4/8/2024 – Barrick Gold had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/8/2024 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,669. Barrick Gold Co. has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$28.19. The firm has a market cap of C$39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

