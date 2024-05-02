Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brinker International (EAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) recently:

5/1/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. 1,437,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,246,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,401,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,785 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

