Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,201,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

