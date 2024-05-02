West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 423 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

CNQ traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.80. 1,148,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

