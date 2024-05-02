West Family Investments Inc. Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.60 on Thursday, hitting $560.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $603.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.85 and a 52 week high of $639.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $77,788,745. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

