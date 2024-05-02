West Family Investments Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,325,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,242,000 after buying an additional 276,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.09. 1,986,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,257. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.