West Family Investments Inc. Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.98. 4,430,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,510,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

