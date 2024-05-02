Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 375,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 33,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $31,454,575.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 688,176,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,057,946,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,980,169 shares of company stock worth $970,759,660. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $165.01. 1,940,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,348. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.