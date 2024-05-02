Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,619 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,822,000 after acquiring an additional 923,119 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.10. 6,326,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,418,341. The company has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

