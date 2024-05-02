Westover Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,127,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,444,000 after purchasing an additional 717,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,631,000 after buying an additional 1,369,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,413,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,590,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,810,000 after purchasing an additional 166,968 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.7 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.07. 381,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $103.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

