Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.77%.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 33,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,549. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

