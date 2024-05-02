Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $418.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $350.00 to $418.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.11.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $382.48. 471,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $396.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after acquiring an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wingstop by 64.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 29.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,423,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

