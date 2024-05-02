Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

WOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.56. 18,356,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,629,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,502,000 after purchasing an additional 157,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $308,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,906,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,600 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

