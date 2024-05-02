World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $138.81

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.81, but opened at $149.31. World Acceptance shares last traded at $142.45, with a volume of 3,187 shares.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $847.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in World Acceptance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 55.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 11.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

