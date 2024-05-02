WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $220.70 million and $20.19 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011949 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0220117 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

