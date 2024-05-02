Y.D. More Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.4% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Salesforce by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,205,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $447,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.1% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total value of $4,121,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,737,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,090,086.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total transaction of $4,121,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,737,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,090,086.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,793 shares of company stock valued at $179,074,618 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,165. The stock has a market cap of $260.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.76 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.