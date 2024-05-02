Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $17.25. Zai Lab shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 146,103 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $93,460.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $208,508. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 216,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 115,885 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

See Also

