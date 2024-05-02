ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0532

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $493,741.19 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00038289 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.