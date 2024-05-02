Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71, RTT News reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $309.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $322.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

