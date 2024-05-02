Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.11 and last traded at $52.90. Approximately 80,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 296,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

