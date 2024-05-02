Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0236 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Zilliqa has a market cap of $431.75 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,080,284,708 coins and its circulating supply is 18,325,429,282 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

