Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Zillow Group updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Z stock traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 7,560,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.79. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

