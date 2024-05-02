Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.85% from the stock’s previous close.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

ZG stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 1,005,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,564. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.87. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $156,859.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

