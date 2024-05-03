Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.700 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -467.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Insider Activity

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

