Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Bank of America

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.12. 1,181,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,466. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

